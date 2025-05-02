Specials of The Week
4/28 - 5/2
Monday:
Rosemary Chicken w/ white wine sauce, rustic mashed potatoes, CZ green beans
Tuesday:
Bacon-Wrapped Monterrey stuffed chicken w/ sweet chili sauce, roasted potatoes, sauteed veggies
Wednesday:
Grilled chicken tagliata w/ arugula, marinated cherry tomatoes & shaved parmesan on fettuccine
Thursday:
Cheese Raviolis w/ sausage, sundried tomatoes, peas, pearl onion, garlic-butter & parmesan
Friday:
Honey-chipotle glazed Shrimp, rustic mash potatoes, wild arugula w/ mixed vegetables
Monday - Loaded baked potato
Tues – Chicken noodle
Wed – Roasted Jalapeno
Thurs – Tuscan minestrone
Fri – Hearty Vegetable