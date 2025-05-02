A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Specials  of The Week

4/28 - 5/2





Monday:

Rosemary Chicken w/ white wine sauce, rustic mashed potatoes, CZ green beans


        Tuesday:              

   Bacon-Wrapped Monterrey stuffed chicken w/ sweet chili sauce, roasted potatoes, sauteed veggies

Wednesday:

Grilled chicken tagliata w/ arugula, marinated cherry tomatoes & shaved parmesan on fettuccine  

Thursday:

Cheese Raviolis w/ sausage, sundried tomatoes, peas, pearl onion, garlic-butter & parmesan  


Friday:

Honey-chipotle glazed Shrimp, rustic mash potatoes, wild arugula w/ mixed vegetables


Monday - Loaded baked potato    

Tues – Chicken noodle

Wed – Roasted Jalapeno

Thurs – Tuscan minestrone

Fri – Hearty Vegetable



