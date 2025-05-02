Coffee Zone Bistro
Drinks
Refreshments
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.00
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$2.00
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.00
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.00
Water
Dr. Pepper$2.00
Soda Water
Unsweet Tea$2.00
Sweet Tea$2.00
Orange Juice$2.99
Apple Juice$2.99
Cranberry Cocktail$2.99
Milk$2.00
Chocolate Milk$2.50
Mineral Water
Lemonade$2.00
Monster Energy Drink$2.99
Cup$0.49
Bottled Water$1.29
Flavor shot$0.60
Cold Drinks
Blended Drinks
Blended Mocha
Espresso, gourmet chocolate & milk blended with ice & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sprinkles$4.00
Blended Mocha Supreme
Like the original, blended with Malted, Oreo Crush or your favorite flavor.$4.40
Blended Matcha$5.00
Blended Taro$5.00
Blended Horchata$5.00
Blended Honeydew$5.00
Blended Smore's$5.00
Blended Chai$4.00
Fruit Smoothie$4.00
Jet Tea (Slushy)$4.00
Seasonal Blended$5.00
Hot Drinks
Lunch/Dinner
Special
CZ Combo
Deli Sandwiches
1/2 Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad made from a Secret Family Recipe, topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$8.50
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad made from a Secret Family Recipe, topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$11.00
1/2 Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad made with White Albacore Tuna, topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$8.50
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad made with White Albacore Tuna, topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$11.00
1/2 Turkey
Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast thinly sliced topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$7.50
Turkey
Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast thinly sliced topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$10.00
1/2 Ham
Hardwood Smoked Ham thinly sliced topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$7.50
Ham
Hardwood Smoked Ham thinly sliced topped with Lettuce & Tomato.$10.00
1/2 Club
Hardwood Smoked Ham & Mesquite Smoked Turkey thinly sliced topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce &Tomato$8.50
Club
Hardwood Smoked Ham & Mesquite Smoked Turkey thinly sliced topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce &Tomato$11.00
1/2 Roast Beef
Tender slices of marinated Roast Beef, served with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion with Horseradish Sauce on the side.$8.50
Roast Beef
Tender slices of marinated Roast Beef, served with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion with Horseradish Sauce on the side.$11.00
Hot Sandwiches/Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese, wrapped in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.$11.00
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Grilled Shrimp with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese, wrapped in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Style Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce and Bleu Cheese, wrapped in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.$11.50
Chicken SW Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Southwest Chipotle Ranch, wrapped in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.$11.50
CZ Burger
Grilled Sirloin Burger, served on a bun w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion. With or without cheese$11.50
Turkey Burger
Grilled Turkey Patty served on a Bun w/ Lettuce, Grilled Tomato, Herb Mayo$11.50
Black Bean Burger
Grilled Black Bean Patty served on a bun w/ Lettuce, Grilled Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion & Chipotle Ranch$11.50
Tuna Melt
Our Homemade Tuna Salad with Swiss Cheese on Homemade Grilled Cracked Wheat Bread.$11.00
BLT
Applewood smoked Bacon with Garden Tomatoes & Lettuce, on your choice of toasted Bread.$10.50
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Steak served on Hoagie Roll with Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Monterey Jack Cheese$11.50
Chicken Philly
Philly Chicken served on Hoagie Roll with Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Monterey Jack Cheese$11.50
French Dip
Thinly sliced marinated Roast Beef topped with Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Roll served with a side of Au Jus Sauce for dipping.$11.50
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast served on your choice of bread w/ Lettuce, Herb Mayo & Tomato.$11.50
Chicken Club
A grilled Breast of Chicken topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on a Hoagie Roll.$12.00
Grilled Cheese
Grilled, Buttery Toasted White Bread with All American Cheese$10.00
Salads
House Salad
A Mix of Fresh Romaine & Spring Green lettuces topped with shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Red Onion and Cherry Tomatoes.$6.50
Trio Salad
Green Salad, accompanied with Fresh Fruit & your choice of Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad.$13.00
Top A Salad
Green salad, accompanied by fresh fruit and your choice of chicken or tuna salad (extra scoop or sub with grilled chicken breast for 2.5 more)$13.00
Chef Salad
Our House Salad Tossed with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg and shredded Cheddar Cheese.$12.50
Southwestern Cobb Salad
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Avocado and Bleu Cheese on a Green Salad, topped with a Black Bean & Corn Salsa.$13.00
Shrimp, Mango, Avocado Salad
Grilled Shrimp on a bed of Greens, with Fresh Mango and sliced Avocado, served with a Citrus Vinaigrette.$14.00
Mediterranean Salad
A lightly seasoned & grilled filet of Salmon or Ahi Tuna Steak, on a Bed of Greens with Capers, Black Olives, Sautéed Green Beans, seasoned New Potatoes and Cherry Tomatoes.$14.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast or Shrimp over a bed of crisp Romaine with a Homemade Caesar Dressing, tossed with Croutons, and topped with Parmesan Cheese.$12.50
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp over a bed of crisp Romaine with a Homemade Caesar Dressing, tossed with Croutons, and topped with Parmesan Cheese.$14.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Style Grilled Chicken Breast served over a bed of our House salad and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.$12.50
Entrees
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Breast over a Creamy or Chipotle Fettuccine Pasta served with Garlic Bread and a Side Salad.$14.00
Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp over a Creamy or Chipotle Fettuccine Pasta served with Garlic Bread and a Side Salad.$14.00
Quiche Lunch
Served with Fruit and Green Salad. Ask about our “special quiche of the week”$11.00
Protein Plate
Your choice of Ground Sirloin, Grilled Chicken Breast or Chicken or Tuna Salad served with Fresh Fruit and Cottage Cheese.$13.00