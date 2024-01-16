Coffee Zone Bistro
Drinks
Refreshments
Cold Drinks
- Iced Taro$5.00+
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.00+
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.75+
- Extra Shot$0.80
- Iced Americano$2.35+
- Iced Coffee$1.99+
- Iced Latte$3.75+
- Iced Chai Latte$3.50+
- Iced Mocha$4.00+
- Iced Horchata$5.00+
- Iced HoneyDew$5.00+
- Iced Smores$5.00+
- Cold Brew$4.00+
- Seasonal Drink$4.60+
Iced Latte
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Syrup Flavors
Please select up to 5
Milk Alternative
Please select up to 1
Espresso Shot
Please select up to 5
Toppings
Please select up to 1
Extra Toppings
Please select up to 4
Espresso Shot
Please select up to 14
Blended Drinks
Hot Drinks
Breakfast
Breakfast Main
- Two Egg Breakfast$9.00
- One Egg Breakfast$8.00
- Chilaquiles$10.00
- Breakfast Taco
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
- Avocado Toast$9.50
- Quiche Breakfast$9.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat$8.00
- Belgian Waffles w/Meat$9.00
- Supreme Omelet$11.00
- Meaty Omelet$10.00
- Veggie Omelet$9.00
- A La Mexicana$8.00
- Chorizo & Egg Plate$9.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$3.00+
- Eggs Benedict$12.99Out of stock
- Breakfast Special$11.95
Breakfast Side
Lunch/Dinner
Special
CZ Combo
Deli Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches/Wraps
Salads
Stuffed Avocado
Lunch Sides
Add-Ons
Extra Condiments
Bakery
Pastries
Desserts
Secret Menu
Quiche Only
Happy Hour
Buy 2 Entrée/ Free Dessert
Do Not Click
Edinburg HQ - Coffee Zone Location and Hours
(956) 381-5462
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM