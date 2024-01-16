Coffee Zone Bistro
Drinks
Refreshments
Cold Drinks
Blended Drinks
Hot Drinks
Breakfast
Breakfast Main
- Two Egg Breakfast$9.00
- One Egg Breakfast$8.00
- Chilaquiles$10.00
- Breakfast Taco
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
- Avocado Toast$9.50
- Quiche Breakfast$9.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat$8.00
- Belgian Waffles w/Meat$9.00
- Supreme Omelet$11.00
- Meaty Omelet$10.00
- Veggie Omelet$9.00
- A La Mexicana$8.00
- Chorizo & Egg Plate$9.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$3.00+
- Eggs Benedict$12.99Out of stock
- Breakfast Special$11.95
Breakfast Side
Lunch/Dinner
Special
CZ Combo
Deli Sandwiches
- 1/2 Chicken Salad$8.50
- Chicken Salad$11.00
- 1/2 Tuna Salad$8.50
- Tuna Salad$11.00
- 1/2 Turkey$7.50
- Turkey$10.00
- 1/2 Ham$7.50
- Ham$10.00
- 1/2 Club$8.50
- Club$11.00
- 1/2 Roast Beef$8.50
- Roast Beef$11.00
Ham
Sides
Hot Sandwiches/Wraps
Salads
Stuffed Avocado
Lunch Sides
Add-Ons
Extra Condiments
Bakery
Pastries
Desserts
Secret Menu
Quiche Only
Happy Hour
Buy 2 Entrée/ Free Dessert
Edinburg HQ - Coffee Zone Location and Hours
(956) 381-5462
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM