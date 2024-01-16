Coffee Zone Bistro
Drinks
Refreshments
Cold Drinks
Blended Drinks
- Blended Mocha$4.00+
- Blended Mocha Supreme$4.40+
- Blended Matcha$5.00+
- Blended Taro$5.00+
- Blended Horchata$5.00+
- Blended Honeydew$5.00+
- Blended Smore's$5.00+
- Blended Chai$4.00+
- Fruit Smoothie$4.00+
- Jet Tea (Slushy)$4.00+
- Seasonal Blended$5.00+
Fruit Smoothie
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Syrup Flavors
Please select up to 5
Smoothie Flavors
Please select up to 5
Milk Alternative
Please select up to 1
Toppings
Please select up to 1
Extra Toppings
Please select up to 4
Espresso Shot
Please select up to 5
Hot Drinks
Breakfast
Breakfast Main
- Two Egg Breakfast$9.00
- One Egg Breakfast$8.00
- Chilaquiles$10.00
- Breakfast Taco
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
- Avocado Toast$9.50
- Quiche Breakfast$9.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat$8.00
- Belgian Waffles w/Meat$9.00
- Supreme Omelet$11.00
- Meaty Omelet$10.00
- Veggie Omelet$9.00
- A La Mexicana$8.00
- Chorizo & Egg Plate$9.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$3.00+
- Eggs Benedict$12.99Out of stock
- Breakfast Special$11.95
Breakfast Side
Lunch/Dinner
Special
CZ Combo
Deli Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches/Wraps
Salads
Stuffed Avocado
Lunch Sides
Add-Ons
Extra Condiments
Bakery
Pastries
Desserts
Secret Menu
Quiche Only
Happy Hour
Buy 2 Entrée/ Free Dessert
Edinburg HQ - Coffee Zone Location and Hours
(956) 381-5462
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM