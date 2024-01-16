Coffee Zone Bistro
Drinks
Refreshments
Cold Drinks
Blended Drinks
Hot Drinks
Breakfast
Breakfast Main
- Two Egg Breakfast$9.00
- One Egg Breakfast$8.00
- Chilaquiles$10.00
- Breakfast Taco
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
- Avocado Toast$9.50
- Quiche Breakfast$9.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat$8.00
- Belgian Waffles w/Meat$9.00
- Supreme Omelet$11.00
- Meaty Omelet$10.00
- Veggie Omelet$9.00
- A La Mexicana$8.00
- Chorizo & Egg Plate$9.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$3.00+
- Eggs Benedict$12.99Out of stock
- Breakfast Special$11.95
Breakfast Side
- Meat$2.50
- Egg$1.50
- Veggies$0.69
- Bread$1.50
- Fresh Fruit$4.50+
- Oatmeal$3.75
- Pancake$4.00
- Belgian Waffle$5.50
- Yogurt Cup$4.50
- Potatoes$2.50
- Gravy$1.99
- Sausage + Gravy$3.50
- Cilantro$0.25
- Avocado$1.99+
- Cheese$1.00
- Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Waffle Side$4.00
- Spinach$0+
- Side Beans$2.50
Fresh Fruit
Lunch/Dinner
Special
CZ Combo
Deli Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches/Wraps
Salads
Stuffed Avocado
Lunch Sides
- Chips & Pickle$2.00
- Potato Salad$2.50
- Pasta Salad$2.50
- Cottage Cheese$2.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- Chips$1.50
- Fresh Fruit$4.50+
- Special Side$2.99
- Pickle Spear$0.50
Fresh Fruit
Add-Ons
Extra Condiments
Bakery
Pastries
Desserts
Secret Menu
Quiche Only
Happy Hour
Buy 2 Entrée/ Free Dessert
Edinburg HQ - Coffee Zone Location and Hours
(956) 381-5462
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM