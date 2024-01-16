Coffee Zone Bistro
Drinks
Refreshments
Cold Drinks
Blended Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Coffee of the Day$1.60+
- Flavored Coffee of the Day$1.60+
- Espresso$1.60+
- Cappuccino$3.00+
- Latte$3.50+
- Americano$2.35+
- Hot Chocolate$2.30+
- Hot Tea$1.40+
- Chai Latte$3.50+
- Mocha$3.75+
- White Mocha$3.75+
- Cafe Au Lait$2.19+
- Extra Shot$0.80
- Caramel Macchiato$4.50+
- Matcha Latte$3.75+
- Hot Seasonal$4.35+
Breakfast
Breakfast Main
- Two Egg Breakfast$9.00
- One Egg Breakfast$8.00
- Chilaquiles$10.00
- Breakfast Taco
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
- Avocado Toast$9.50
- Quiche Breakfast$9.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat$8.00
- Belgian Waffles w/Meat$9.00
- Supreme Omelet$11.00
- Meaty Omelet$10.00
- Veggie Omelet$9.00
- A La Mexicana$8.00
- Chorizo & Egg Plate$9.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$3.00+
- Eggs Benedict$12.99Out of stock
- Breakfast Special$11.95
Breakfast Side
Lunch/Dinner
Special
CZ Combo
Deli Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches/Wraps
Salads
Stuffed Avocado
Lunch Sides
Add-Ons
Extra Condiments
Bakery
Pastries
Desserts
Secret Menu
Quiche Only
Happy Hour
Buy 2 Entrée/ Free Dessert
Do Not Click
